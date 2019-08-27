Wright wins silver medal in Peru

LIMA, Peru – Hardin-Simmons’ junior track athlete Tanner Wright won the silver medal at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru on Monday afternoon.

Wright had a leap of 21-2 (6.45) and he placed second behind Team USA teammate Claudius Fawehinmi, who had a jump of 23-0 ¾ (7.03m).

“It felt good,” said Wright. “I was just hoping to get a decent mark. I’m not fully satisfied with my mark but I still did what I had to do to get on the podium. We had two Texas boys on top, which is always great. It’s my first international medal so I couldn’t be happier.”

Wright will also run in the 100 meters and his first preliminary is set for Tuesday.

You can follow the action at – https://www.paralympic.org/lima-2019