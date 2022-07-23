The Wylie 12U Little League team won their second straight state title Monday and moving on to Regionals week after next.

The feeling is indescribable for this team.

Myles McCarty said, “It just feels amazing to do it back to back years. I think we have a really good team this year. I think we can do pretty far again, and I want to see what happens.”

Ceddrick Lara added, “It’s a lot to think about at first, it’s like, oh my gosh we just won, but then you’re just like, oh this happens all the time. Getting more respect and everything else. Winning state, you get a whole lot of respect for doing that.”

Wylie heads down for Regionals August 4th, in Waco.