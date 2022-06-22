There are four teams still standing in the Texas West District 5 Little League Tournament, and on Wednesday night all of those teams hit the diamond over at Kirby Lake Park.

First, the Northern Little League All-Stars went head to head with the Jim Ned Little League All-Stars in an elimination game.

Jim Ned took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but shortly after Northern’s offense caught fire and never looked back.

Northern went on to win 13-3 in four innings.

After that game came to a close, the defending state champion Wylie Little League All-Stars took on the Dixie Little League All-Stars. The winner of this game secures a spot in the district championship game.

Wylie hung on to win 5-1 in a tightly contested matchup.

This means Dixie will host Northern on Thursday night at 8:00pm in a win or go home elimination game. The winner of that game will face Wylie in the Texas West District 5 Championship game.

The district championship game will take place at Cal Young Park at 6:00pm on Friday.