The baseball and softbal Texas West State Tournamet gets started on Wednesday at Kirby Lake Park.

The 10-12 year old Wylie All-Stars start the defense of their state title on Friday night.

The state tournament is played on Wylie’s home field, and the Wylie players say that everything about playing at Kirby Lake Park, including the dirt, gives them an advantage this weekend.

Ceddrick Lara said, “It’s really fun to like play here in Abilene, because you kind of know like where your natural spots are going to be. So when you got to other places it’s like, oh this place has softer grass so the ball is going to slide more. At Wylie we know what kind of grass there is. We know what kind of dirt.”

Head Coach Derek Tuley added, “I think the guys are really rallying around just the community aspect of that. We wear the uniform wherever we go, and so we want to definitely honor the Lord, honor our families, honor our community in how we compete out there.”

Wyile opens the Texas West State Tournament on Friday night at 6 p.m. against San Antonio McAllister Park on Field #1.

The Wylie 8-10 year old All-Stars open the tournament on Friday night at 6 p.m. on Field #2.

A team of all-stars from Albany and Breckenridge play at 5 p.m. in the Intermediate tournament on Wednesday.