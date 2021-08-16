Wylie All-Stars prepare for Little League World Series

The Wylie Little League All-Stars are just a few days from playing in the first round of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The players, along with the coaches and parents, received their uniforms from Little League International over the weekend.

The all-stars also got the chance to slide down the famous hill beyond the leftfield fence at Lamade Stadium. On normal years, you don’t have to have a ticket to the game to sit on hill or play on the hill during games. This is not a normal year, so family and friends are going to be the only spectators at any of the games.

Wylie plays in the first Little League World Series game involving a team from Abilene on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Lamade Stadium on ESPN2.