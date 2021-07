There is nothing like Little League Baseball in the summer, and fortunately for us there were a couple of Big Country teams in action on Saturday night.

Intermediate League:

Diamonds 5

Wylie 4

Senior League:

Northside Suburban 14

Haskell 11

Both of these games were win or go home, so the seasons have come to an end for Wylie Little League’s Intermediate team, and Haskell Little League’s Senior team.