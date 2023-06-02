ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs claimed the Class 5A/4A Team of the Year.

Head coach Grant Martin’s team ended up finishing third in the toughest district in the region, but the Bulldogs got things rolling in the playoffs.

They swept Plainview and El Paso Del Valle in the first two rounds.

In the third round, Wylie got some revenge on Lubbock Monterey with another sweep to advance to the regional semifinals for the third year in a row.

The Hawley Bearcats capped an outstanding athletic school year with a great baseball season.

The Bearcats won 25 games in 2023 and finished as the runner-up of District 8-2A.

They really got going once the playoffs started for head coach Jamie Seago’s team.

The Bearcats survived a tough three-game series with Coleman to advance. They followed that up by sweeping Christoval, Stamford, and Ropes.

The Hawley Bearcats are the Class 3A/2A/A Team of the Year.