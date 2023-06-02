The Wylie Lady Bulldogs are the Class 5A/4A team of the year in softball.

The Lady Bulldogs finished in second place with just two losses in district play.

Once the playoffs got started, head coach Heather Collier and her team won four straight games with sweeps of Plainview and El Paso Parkland.

The season finally came to an end against state-ranked El Paso Hanks.

The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals went to the state tournament for the second year in a row, and this year, they claimed the Class A crown.

Hermleigh swept the first three playoff series over Cross Plains, Van Horn, and Eula.

Borden County put up a fight, but the Lady Cardinals won the series in three games.

At state, they gave up just three runs and scored 18 runs on their way to the state title.

Hermleigh is the Class 3A/2A/A Team of the Year.