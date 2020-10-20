Wylie back on practice field after Covid-19 shutdown

The Wylie Bulldogs are a team that started the season on fire with two straight wins and nothing but optimism for the rest of the season.

Since that time, Covid-19 cancelled three games and shut down practice for two weeks, so they haven’t played since October 2nd and won’t play until October 30th.

That’s the bad news.

The good is practice is at least open again.

The Bulldogs shutdown ended last Thursday, and practice restarted.

Head coach Clay Martin was happy to get his guys back in football pads doing football things.

Martin said, “There’s no question that a lot of times you get into a situation during the season where you don’t just get to practice, you’re in just constant preparation and see we’ve had an opportunity to actually practice, it’s like a college bowl season and so we’ve obviously spent a lot of time trying to get better and trying to improve on some things we thought we thought we liked. We’ve obviously had opponents we thought we were fixing to play and so a lot of prep has gone into those potential opponents that haven’t come to fruition so I guess we’ll be ahead when that time does come.”

For now, the Bulldogs don’t have a game this week.

That could change at any time with a cancellation somewhere else.

Their next scheduled game is for next Friday against Wichita Falls Rider in Wichita Falls.