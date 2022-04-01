On Friday night, the Wylie Baseball team hosted the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen for a District 4-5A showdown.

The Bulldogs jumped out in front early and never looked back, as they picked up their fourth consecutive win, 9-2.

The Wylie Bulldogs will be back on the diamond Tuesday evening for another district matchup with the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs, at Wylie High School.

The Wylie Softball team was on fire Friday night as well. The Lady Bulldogs took down the Lubbock High Lady Westerners in five innings, 12-2.

The Lady Bulldogs will face the Cooper Lady Cougars on Tuesday in softball’s version of the Southtown Showdown. The game will be played at Cooper High School.