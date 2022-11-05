The Bulldogs and Cougars battle for district title at Sandifer Stadium Friday night, but it was Wylie with a huge 20-10 win.

In the first quarter, Cooper led 3-0 but the Bulldogs quickly jumped on the board to take the lead with a short touchdown from quarterback KJ Long.

Wylie advanced their lead in the second quarter after a touchdown pass from Long to Hunter Hood. The Bulldogs goes into half-time up 14-3.

Cooper’s offense was determined to make a comeback after quarterback, Chris Warren, made a one yard touchdown run. They we were able to cut it to 14-10.

In the fourth quarter, Cooper was looking to take lead, but Wylie’s Hayden Wright came up with the first of three interceptions on the night to stop the drive.

Two plays later, Long found Wright for a 76-yard touchdown pass to complete the scoring.

Wylie will host a Class 5A game for the first time in school history at Sandifer Stadium against El Paso.

Cooper is headed to El Paso for the bi-district round next week against Andress.