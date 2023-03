ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cooper Cougars went up against Wylie Thursday night at Bulldog Field in the Southtown Showdown.

In the third inning, the Bulldogs scored three runs to take the lead.

Bulldogs scored seven more runs in the next two innings to beat Cooper 10-0.

Both Wylie and Cooper are 1-1 in district play.

Cooper faces Wichita Falls Friday at 11 a.m.

Wylie plays Abilene High at 4 p.m.