The Wylie All-Stars are moving on in the winner’s bracket after winning their first round game of the Southwest Regional Tournament on Thursday night 4-3 in extra innings over the Louisiana state champions.

Louisiana took the lead in the first inning of the game, but Wylie scored one run in the top of the second and the top of the second inning.

Landon Cofer, Easton Tully, and Ryder Harrison all delivered RBI’s for Wylie.

Louisiana came back to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Wylie’s Ceddrick Lara scored the game winning run in the top of the 7th inning on a wild pitch.

Wylie plays on Friday night in Waco in the second round against Oklahoma at 7p.m.