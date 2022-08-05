Wylie beats the Oklahoma state champions 3-2 to advance in the winner’s bracket on Friday night in the Southwest Regional Tournament.

Easton Tuley delivered the biggest hit of the game. He singled to centerfield and Louis Janusz beat the throw home to score the game winning run.

Oklahoma got the scoring started in the second inning of the game. Cohen Sanford delivered a sacrifice fly that drove in a run and gave Oklahoma a 1-0 lead.

In that inning, Wylie’s Ceddrick Lara made a play that saved another run. He made a diving catch to his left for and out. Lara later left the game with a leg injury.

In the bottom of the second, Wylie takes the lead. Jett Wilson found the gap in left-centerfield. His double scored Lara and Heston Stanton score to put Wylie on top 2-1.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the 5th inning when Oklahoma tied things up. Connor Higgins singles to leftfield. The ball gets past the leftfielder. The error allows one run to score from first base to tie it up at 2.

Wylie comes up with the winning run in extra innings for the second night in a row.

Wylie plays the Texas East champion, Pearland, in the semifinals on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Waco.