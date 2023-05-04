The Wylie Bulldogs’ offense came alive early and late on Thursday night to take the lead in their series with Plainview with a 15-5 victory in six innings.

The Bulldogs hit a pair of homeruns as part of a seven-run first inning to take command of the game.

Plainview pushed three runs across in the top of the third inning, but Wylie answered that with three of their own to extend the lead back to seven at 10-3.

After three innings, it was 11-5 in favor of the Bulldogs, and it stayed that way into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Wylie put Plainview away in that half of the inning with four runs.

Wylie leads the series 1-0. The two teams meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Plainview for Game 2.