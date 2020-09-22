Wylie Bulldogs are ready to start the Clay Martin era

The Wylie Bulldogs are finally getting ready to play a football game.

They were delayed by four weeks because of Covid-19, but now it’s time to go.

New head coach Clay Martin’s team enters the season with just two wins in the last two years.

The 2020 Bulldogs are looking forward to getting on the field for their season opener.

Martin said, “There is no question that it’s different. A lot of the same game preparation that I’ve been doing, that we’ve been doing as a group, I’m sure there are going to be some things as the week goes on, but really just trying to stay hard at work and get things accomplished. I think we did a great job of keeping things in perspective to get to this point. You know, having a whole lot more time to prepare. There will be some different roles that I’ll have to take on, but it’s something that I’m looking forward to do doing.”

The Bulldogs are on the road to get the new season started.

They take on the Brownwood Lions at Gordon Wood Stadium.