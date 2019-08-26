Wylie Bulldogs are road warriors to start 2019

Even though is well above average this week, you can smell fall in the air.

The new high school football season is just four days away.

Hugh Sandifer and his Bulldogs start the year on the road against Class 6A Georgetown on Friday night.

The ‘Dogs are going to have to get used to that because four of the teams first four games are away from Bulldog Stadium.

It’s going to be tough, but they believe they can handle it.

Sandifer said, “We know we travel, our kids are used to traveling. A lot of people say man four in a row! Well, you only do one a week. If we were having to go to four places Friday night, I’d be concerned, but we’re going to Georgetown and that’s it.”

Dax Morris said, “We’ve got to set the tone right away, from that kickoff at 7:30 in Austin, Texas, we’ve got to set the tone. It’s going to brutal, it’s not going to be easy. Nobody said it was going to be easy. Put the pads back on and hit somebody in an off colored jersey.”

They are headed to Georgetown, to Lubbock to take on Monterey, to Stephenville, and even though they are the home team, Wylie’s game with Cooper is at Shotwell Stadium.