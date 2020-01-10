Wylie Bulldogs head coach and athletic director announces retirement

WYLIE ISD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hugh and Brenda Sandifer have announced their retirement effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Hugh, who has been the Wylie Bulldogs head football coach and athletic director since 1985, led the football team to 3 playoff appearance before 24 straight playoff appearances starting in 1994 and ending in 2017. The 2004 team won the state championship against Cuero 17-14 at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco featuring Case Keenum at quarterback engineering a fourth quarter rally for the title. In addition, he had teams that were state finalists in 2000, 2009, and 2016. State semi-final teams included 1994, 2003, 2007, 2008, and 2015. Sandifer’s teams compiled a record of 285-127-4.

Brenda originally worked at Abilene High as an English and French teacher and sponsored the cheerleaders and Bold Gold pep squad. Brenda has been a counselor in the district since 1985 and the district’s director of counseling since 1988. Hugh and Brenda graduated from ACU.

Hugh and Brenda said they would know in their hearts when it is time to retire. “It is very important to us to leave when there are good people in place, and they are definitely here. The future is bright for Wylie.” They emphasized that they want the focus of everything to be on the kids, not on them. Coach Sandifer has always preached “being part of something bigger than yourself.” Brenda and Hugh are carrying this sentiment with them into retirement.

Hugh Sandifer was hired by Wylie icon, superintendent Stanley Whisenhunt, in 1979. It is Coach Sandifer’s staying power that may be the his most amazing attribute. When hired, Hugh told Brenda that he would work at Wylie for a year and then they would move to another town. He had many opportunities and offers to take other jobs. He chose to remain in the Wylie family.

Hugh has taught elementary P.E., health, Texas history, and U.S. history. He has coached JV boys basketball, varsity boys basketball, tennis, JV football, and varsity football.

Hugh worked for superintendents Stanley Whisenhunt, Roy Hartman, Bud Shelton, Cecil Davis, Don Harrison, and Joey Light. In that time frame, the high school principals have been Charles Perkins, Nick Pruitt, Larry Shackelford, Steve Post, Bart McMeans, Terry Hagler, Mitch Davis, Tommy Vaughn, and Tim Smith.

Joey Light, WISD superintendent said “Coach Sandifer has invested his life in every young person whom he has encountered in the last 41 years. He has been driven to make them better students, family members, teammates, adults, and contributing members of society. He leads with a passion and commitment that is contagious. His success has helped define not only his program, but the excellence of Wylie High School. I am so grateful for what he has meant to this school district and to me personally.”