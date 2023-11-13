The Wylie Bulldogs are still playing after a 55-7 victory over El Paso Andress in round one of the postseason.

The Bulldogs starting defense pitched a shutout, and the offense couldn’t be stopped.

Now, Wylie is getting ready to take on the Argyle Eagles.

The Bulldogs and the Eagles met in the Class 5A Division II quarterfinals last year with Argyle coming out on top.

The two teams are familiar with each other, and the Bulldogs look forward to playing them again this week.

Larry Smith said, “We’ve been having our eyes on Argly for a little bit. Domination! They beat us last year. We ain’t letting that slide. Vengence!”

Sutton Peck said, “They are obviously a great team. They are here just like we are. They are big. They’re quick. They’re strong. This is the game we’ve been waiting for all season. We always wait for Cooper, too. This is it. This is win or go home, especially with them knocking us out last season. This is the revenge game. It’s the one we’ve been waiting on. You just want to go out and play some football and keep on playing.”

Wylie and Argyle are set to meet in Stephenville on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Eagles won last year, 35-28.