COLORADO CITY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs had to beat Lubbock Cooper to earn the fourth seed from District 4-5A in the playoffs.

Friday, the Bulldogs traveled to Colorado City to take on the Pirates in what could possibly be their last game of the season.

At the end of the first quarter, Wylie trailed only by four points, 12-8. Heading into halftime the Bulldogs kept a tight leash on the Pirates with a score of 28-25.

In the third, Wylie took a three-point lead and took that into the fourth hoping to pull away and secure a win.

The Pirates went on to win the game, 54-46 and Lubbock Cooper advances.

Wylie ends the season with a 13-19 record.