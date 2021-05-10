Wylie Bulldogs set future aside to focus on the 2021 playoffs

The Wylie Bulldogs are back in action this week in the class 5A playoffs.

Wylie dominated Plainview to advance to the area round.

Head coach Grant Martin is coaching a team with eight players that are signed to play college baseball.

This time of year, seniors start looking ahead to their life out of high school and in college.

What about the Wylie class of 2021?

Grant Martin said, “They’re definitely now ready to go, yet, at least, I hope not. I know they are ready for it. They are committed to this. This is something they’ve looked forward to, I know, all year long, and something they’ve looked forward to, really and truely, since a bunch of them were playing together when they were 10 years old.”

Dash Albus said, “Sure we signed, but we are still trying to impress our coaches. We still want a spot there. Every time we do good here, it looks better for where we are going. It looks better to our coaches up there. I think, as long as we keep that in our head and not, ‘We’re going to next level. This doesn’t matter.’ Well, it does.”

The Bulldogs continue the playoffs on Friday with a one game playoff against El Paso Andress.

First pitch is set for 4.