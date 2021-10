Wylie kicks their way to victory over Canyon Randall, 16-13

With 59-seconds to go in the ball game, Wylie kicker Grayson Beardon sent the ball through the uprights to lift the Bulldogs to a massive 16-13 win over Canyon Randall.

Wylie improves to 1-2 in district play, and 3-5 overall.

The Bulldogs are back at Sandifer Stadium next week for a showdown with Lubbock Cooper.