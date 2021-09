This evening members of the Wylie community gathered at Sandifer Stadium to celebrate the Wylie Little League All-Stars on all their success this summer.

This Wylie 12-year old all-star team is the first little league team from Abilene to ever make it all the way to the Little League World Series.

Wylie won three of their five games in Williamsport, making them one of the top six teams in the country.