The Wylie Bulldogs hosted the defending Class 4A state champions, Stephenville Yellowjackets Friday night.

The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 28-14 lead in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought back in the second half trailing by just two touchdowns most of the game.

Wylie scored a touchdown to make it 42-34, trailing the Yellowjackets.

Then the Bulldogs tie the game up at 42 a piece.

Then later on Wylie scores on a 12-yard pass from Long to Kenny Scott to pull within 56-49 with 1:42 remaining in the game.

The Yellowjackets give the Bulldogs their second straight loss, 56-49.

Up next: Wylie travels to San Angelo to take on the Bobcats.