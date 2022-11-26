The Wylie Bulldogs faced the Canutillo Eagles Saturday afternoon in Fort Stockton after having to move their game from Friday due to inclement weather.

The Bulldogs scored the first touchdown of the game on two plays on their first possession just thirty seconds into the game with a Landry Carlton 72-yard run to the redzone and Malachi Daniels rushing touchdown to conclude their first drive.

Canutillo didn’t get up very easily, making the score go back and forth all day.

The Bulldogs defense had several stops throughout the game, including a scoop and score by Ryan Blake from a failed two-point conversion by the Eagles to give Wylie another two points.

Wylie’s last touchdown drive sealed the deal with a KJ Long rushing touchdown to give the Bulldogs a three-point lead.

Wylie upends Canutillo, 21-18.

The Bulldogs have Aledo next Friday at 7 p.m. in Stephenville at Tarleton’s Memorial Stadium.