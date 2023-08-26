ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The 17th ranked Wylie Bulldogs host the 13th ranked Brownwood Lions in week one of Texas high school football.

The Lions left Huge Sandifer Stadium with a 35-21 victory.

Brownwood went up 7-0 over Wylie first and then lead 14-7 at the half.

By the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs trailed by two touchdowns and put up a fight in making it to a seven-point game.

But the Brownwood Lions answered right back in the fourth, advancing their lead.

The Bulldogs fall 35-21 against Brownwood.

Wylie host Lubbock Monterey next Friday at home, while Brownwood face Marble Falls at home.