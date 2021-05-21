Wylie completes sweep of Canyon Randall to move on to regional semifinals

The Wylie Bulldogs bats continued to sing against Canyon Randall on Friday.

After scoring 9 runs agianst the Raiders in Game 1 of the series on Thursday, the Bulldogs pushed 17 runs across the plate and won 17-7 in five innings.

A 4-run 3rd inning was the tipping point in the game for Wylie. Head coach Grant Martin’s team took an 8-3 lead, and they never looked back.

Three more runs in the 4th and six in the 5th put the game on ice for the Bulldogs.

Wylie advances to the regional semifinals with the victory. They face the winner of the Mansfield Timberview/Aledo series next week.