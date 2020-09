The Wylie Bulldogs captured their first win of the season on the road against the Brownwood Lions 28-7.

Game one under new Head Coach Clay Martin resulted in a victory at the hands of Brownwood’s Sammy Burnett.

The Bulldogs, after trailing 7-0 in the 2nd Quarter, scored 28 answered points to secure their first win of the season at Gordon Wood Stadium.

Wylie will be looking to improve to 2-0 under Coach Martin next week on the road against Lubbock Monterey.