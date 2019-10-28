Wylie defense continues to give team a chance

The Wylie Bulldogs are going to have to wait another Friday for their second district win of the season.

The Bulldogs lost to Canyon Randall last week, but it wasn’t because the defense did play well.

Head coach Hugh Sandifer’s team picked off three Raider passes on the night, and they allowed just a pair of field goals in the second half.

Sandifer was pleased to see those guys play well for the second week in a row.

Sandifer said, “I thought we played well, caused some turnovers, gave the offense some good field position especially in the first half. We were pleased to see some really good individual effort and hopefully that will continue as district rolls on. It’s a good effort, they’re playing hard and making some plays and like last week we got some turnovers. It’s fun to watch them get better and now we’ve got to put it together as a whole team.”

Dax Morris said, “It definitely boosts our confidence knowing we’re able to show out every week and every chance that we get. We know we’re at the time in the year where we can’t let a mishap like what happened the other night get in the way. We’re still on track to making the playoffs and that’s what we look forward to doing.”

It gets even harder for the Bulldogs this week.

State-ranked Lubbock Cooper is coming to town on Friday.

That game gets going at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.