Wylie defense is turning the ball over and that’s leading to wins

The Wylie Bulldogs continued to impress with another dominating performance in the second week of the season.

The Bulldogs whipped a much bigger Lubbock Monterey team, 24-6.

The Bulldogs defense was the driving force for the second week in a row.

They gave up some yards to the Plainsmen, but the “D” forced four more turnovers and the special teams blocked a punt.

When you are forcing turnovers, it’s much easier to win games.

Clay Martin said, “The speed of play from the defense has been exceptional. Those guys work really hard on creating turnovers, and it’s no accident that those things happen. Coach Brian Hill has done a great job with those guys, and it seems like we’ve executed the game plan well two weeks in a row not only from a scheme and a call wise, but I think the kids are really playing fast and really paying hard. They put in a lot of hard work over the summer. It’s a team win both weeks, and all of the credit goes to those young men that are playing each Friday night, and we are happy to be where we are.”

Wylie is 2-0, and they are getting ready for the Southtown Showdown this week.

They meet the Cooper Cougars at Shotwell Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Wylie is 0-2 against the Cougars.