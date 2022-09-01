The Wylie Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season with a 30-0 victory over the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen on Thursday night.

Wylie scored on their first two possessions of the game.

The first coming on a touchdown pass from KJ Long to Landry Carlton. 30 yards for the score and an early Wylie lead.

Next possession, Carlton carried the ball five times for all of the 52 yards in the touchdown drive. Just like that the Bulldogs were up by two scores, and they never looked back.

Late in the 2nd quarter, Long completes a big play to Braden Regala for a 69 yard touchdown.

Wylie added a safety and another Carlton touchdown in the second half for the victory.

Wylie hosts Lubbock Cooper in Week 3 at Sandifer Stadium.