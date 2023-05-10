The Wylie Bulldogs made quick work of the Plainview Bulldogs in the first round of the Class 5A baseball playoffs.

Wylie won both games by the run rule, and they ended up playing just ten innings.

Domination is really the best way to describe their two-game sweep.

Wylie outscored Plainview 27-7 to improve its record to 19-11-1.

The Bulldogs looked good, and they were happy with the way they played.

Head coach Grant Martin said, “Yeah I just think we did a great job throughout both games of well we had big innings in both but we were consistently scoring in multiple innings and I think that’s something that we’ve kind of been missing, but I thought we did a great job of being consistent throughout both of the games.”

Hays Sipe said, “I think this past weekend was definitely huge for our team, like I said everyone stepped up. We kind of had the energy from the get-go and kept it going. We just fed off eachother and that’s the key to baseball to keep the momentum going and overall it ends in a win and that’s how it goes.”

The Bulldogs get their second round series underway on Thursday over in Monahans.

Wylie takes on El Paso Del Valle in Game 1 at 6 p.m. The series continues on Friday at 10 a.m.