Wylie drawing positives from close loss

October 30th, 2018 - The Wylie Bulldogs left it all in the field on Friday night against the district leader, but came up short against Canyon Randall.

Wylie lost by four points to remain winless in district play and on the season.

It's difficult, but head coach Hugh Sandifer was pleased to se his team play well late in the season.

Sandifer said, "Well I think we played a little bit more of a complete game. We were resilient fighting back, we got down 14-0 which has been a common thread in several of our games, but we fought back to tie it before the half. One thing I think we did better, we tackled better, we kept the football away from our opponent, we were sustaining drives, and not only that we were sustaining our drives with points. You know, a lot of the things we traditionally do, play solid defense, and ball control we finally did Friday night."

It's another tough one for the Bulldogs this week.

They take on co-district leader Lubbock Cooper on Friday night up in the Lubbock area.

That game starts at 7 p.m.