Wylie enters open date in playoff limbo

The Wylie Bulldogs finished off the regular season the way any team would want.

The Bulldogs dominated Plainview to finish with a 4-4 record, and they are 2-3 in district play.

If Lubbock Cooper beats Wichita Falls this week, like they should, head coach Clay Martin and his team are headed to the playoffs, but they have to wait all week to find out their fate.

So, what are they doing while they are in this state of limbo?

Martin said, “It’s an unusual situation, but once again, it’s pretty easy for us. We just have to go to work like we are going to be in. Fortunately, we know who our opponent would be, and so we are going to get to work. We have an open week, so we are going to go back to some fundamental football and things that we need to work on and start preparing for our playoff game. I think it’s a great week. It’s a good opportunity to have the last week open to go back to do some of those things but also start to prepare.”

The Bulldogs don’t play this week.

Grapevine is going to be the opponent, if the Bulldogs get into the playoffs.

In the meantime, they wait.