The Wylie Bulldogs are back on the field this week without an opponent to prepare for.

This is the Bulldogs open week.

Head coach Clay Martin’s opened the season with two straight wins, but closed non-district play with three straight close losses.

The open date comes at a good time.

Five straight games can start to wear on a team, so a slower week without an opponent is a good thing.

Martin and the players plan for the team to concentrate on themselves this week.

Brock Stephenson said, “It’s work. We’ve got work to do. We’re about to go into district, so we’ve got to take this week very seriously. 100 percent in practice every day. Even if we don’t have a game this Friday, it’s no reason to take a day off on Friday or a practice off. We have a lot of stuff to improve on, like the defense.”

Clay Martin said, “There’s definitely going to be some balance. We’re definitely going to heal up some and take some time to get over this first difficult part of the season, but we are going to have some pretty intense workouts, maybe a little shorter, but we’ll get a lot of work done. We feel like this is a huge week for us.”

Wylie’s next game is coming on October 7th.

They start District 2-5A Division II play against the Plainview Bulldogs.

That one is at Sandifer Stadium.