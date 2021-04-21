Wylie enters spring football with eyes fixed on 2021 season

Spring football is upon us and the Wylie Bulldogs are in their first week of practices. In the 2020 season, Wylie went 5-4 with a trip to the playoffs where they played a great game against Grapevine but ultimately fell 34-24. The Bulldogs now return to the field in hopes of moving towards an even more successful 2021 campaign.

Head coach Clay Martin said, “I don’t believe there’s any doubt being able to get out here and have an opportunity for guys to adjust to speed of play moving up from JV to varsity, it’s a great opportunity to get a jump on things especially up front with those linemen.”

Xzavier Collins said, “I think we’re hoping to build more team chemistry just to get closer together as a team.”

With some talented seniors gone, the door is wide open for new leadership to shine and for underclass to fight for a spot on the field. Wylie feels confident in this new group of guys for next year.

Martin said, “I think it started right from the beginning of the offseason. As soon as the season was over, the new senior class has done a great job of leading and those guys who are moving up with an opportunity to be on varsity. We’ve got a lot of great work in and have a lot of great kids who have worked really hard and put themselves in a position to be successful.”

Collins said, “There’s a lot of guys who are putting in some work and I think we’re gonna be pretty good this coming year.”