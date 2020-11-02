Wylie excited for first game of the year in Sandifer Stadium

The Wylie Bulldogs lost to Wichita Falls Rider on Friday night and fell to 0-1 in District 3-5A Division II play.

Now, the Bulldogs are getting ready for their first home game of the season.

Yes, it’s November, and they haven’t played a game in their stadium, yet.

Wylie is finally at home sweet home against Wichita Falls this week, and they can’t wait to play in front of a home crowd.

Martin said, “There’s a lot of things going on this week. It’s Hugh Sandifer Stadium dedication and Homecoming. It’s an unusual year and an unusual situation here but I think we take a lot of pride in our school and in our community, there will be a lot of energy at the stadium on Friday. You know the Wylie fans will turn out and it’s been pretty difficult with the games being live streamed and the capabilities of people watching at home. The Wylie band will be there for the first time and that will be a big deal so just looking forward to all of that.”

This is one of just two home games for Wylie in 2020.

Wylie is looking for it’s first home victory since October of 201.

The Bulldogs and the Coyotes get together on Friday night at 7 p.m.