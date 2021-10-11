Wylie faces short week in preparing for Wichita Falls

The Wylie Bulldogs lost a tough one on Friday night to the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders.

The two teams went back and forth all night until the Raiders scored the final 12 points to pull away.

The ‘Dogs don’t have time to sit and think about that game for very long, though.

They are facing a short week. Wylie plays Wichita Falls on the road for the first time in almost a month and it’s a Thursday game.

Clay Martin said, “No doubt is creates some challenges. You have to do some things that you condense and combine and figure out what it is that’s most important and prioritize.”

Jaxon Lunsford said, “We are going to have to go into this week going 100% and going 100 miles per hour. We can’t ease into this week, going slow and taking time. We need to go in and get to work right now.”

Martin added, “There’s going to be a football game at 7 o’clock on Thursday. Where it’s played and what day it’s played on is going to pale in comparision to which team executes.”

Wylie and Wichita Falls meet up at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

Wylie is riding a 2-game winning streak against the Coyotes. They kick it at 7 p.m.