Wylie falls in Class 5A debut

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 11:15 PM CDT

August 31st, 2018 - The Wylie Bulldogs took the field as a Class 5A team for the first time on Friday night as they hosted the 15th ranked Georgetown Eagles.

On the Bulldogs first possession, senior quarterback Harrison Atwood threw a quick interception that Georgetown returned inside the 10 yard line.

Georgetown would take advantage of the turnover with a touchdown a few plays later.

Wylie would respond immediately though. On the ensuing kickoff, senior Jaden Speegle would return the kick all the way to the house to take the lead at 7-6.

But that would be the only time the Bulldogs found the end zone in the game.

Georgetown went on to score three more touchdowns to take the game 31-7.

Wylie returns to Bulldog Stadium next Friday when they host Lubbock Monterey.

