Wylie falls in Class 5A debut
August 31st, 2018 - The Wylie Bulldogs took the field as a Class 5A team for the first time on Friday night as they hosted the 15th ranked Georgetown Eagles.
On the Bulldogs first possession, senior quarterback Harrison Atwood threw a quick interception that Georgetown returned inside the 10 yard line.
Georgetown would take advantage of the turnover with a touchdown a few plays later.
Wylie would respond immediately though. On the ensuing kickoff, senior Jaden Speegle would return the kick all the way to the house to take the lead at 7-6.
But that would be the only time the Bulldogs found the end zone in the game.
Georgetown went on to score three more touchdowns to take the game 31-7.
Wylie returns to Bulldog Stadium next Friday when they host Lubbock Monterey.
