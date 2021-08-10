Wylie falls in Southwest Region final; Little League World Series is next

A big 6-run inning by the Louisiana All-Stars kept the Wylie Little League All-Stars from claiming their first Southwest Regional title on Tuesday night in Waco. Louisiana wins the region championship, 6-2.

Wylie was rolling right along for 4 and a half innings. They took the lead with a RBI single by Landry Pate in the first inning and added another run in the second inning when Carter Nelson was hit by a pitch.

Ella Bruning made history by becoming the first girl to start a game at pitcher in the Southwest Region. She and three of her teammates kept the Louisiana bats quiet until the bottom of the 5th inning.

Louisiana tied the game when two runs scored on a wild pitch. They followed that up with three straight RBI singles to make it a 6-2 game.

Even with the loss, the Wylie All-Stars are headed to the Little League World Series for the first time in program history.

Wylie’s first game is August 20 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They will play the winner of the Northwest Regional.