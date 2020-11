The Wylie Bulldogs faced Lubbock Cooper on the road and fell just short in a comeback effort 21-15.

Wylie scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to inch closer, but Cooper would run out the clock to prevent the comeback.

The Bulldogs now fall to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in district play.

Next for Wylie is a Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs matchup when Plainview comes to Hugh Sandifer Stadium next Friday.