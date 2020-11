Following a huge win at home against Wichita Falls, the Wylie Bulldogs stumbled on the road with a 28-14 loss to Canyon Randall.

Wylie falls to 3-2 on the season and 1-2 in district play.

Canyon Randall improves 4-4 on season and 2-2 in district play.

The Bulldogs will head on the road next week to take on Lubbock Cooper.