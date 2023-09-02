ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs ran into a buzz saw on Friday night at Sandifer Stadium and lost to Lubbock Monterey, 34-21.

The Plainsmen snapped a three-game losing streak to Wylie, and they jumped out to a big lead to get it done. Monterey scored on a pair of touchdown passes by Luke Arrington and added a field goal to go out in front 17-0.

Wylie cut into that lead with a touchdown pass from Bear Meng to Derrick Evans. That score made it a 10-point game.

Monterey ended the half with another touchdown pass by Arrington. He hit Kash Lewis for the second time in the game to increase the lead to 24-7 at the half.

Wylie outscored the Plainsmen in the second half 14-10, but it was too big a hill to climb.

Wylie falls to 0-2 on the season with the loss. They continue the season next week up in the South Plains against Lubbock Cooper.