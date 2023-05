CLASS 5A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Argyle 11

Wylie 3

FINAL

The Eagles sweep the series and end Wylie’s baseball season

CLASS 2A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Hawley 9

Ropes 0

FINAL

The Hawley Bearcats are moving on to the regional final

CLASS A SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Borden Co. 7

Hermleigh 3

FINAL (Game 2)

Borden County tied the series up at a game a piece

Hermleigh 8

Borden Co. 3

FINAL (Game 3)

Hermleigh secures game three to win the series and advances to the state tournament