The Wylie Bulldogs welcomed the Brownwood Lions for their homecoming in week 5.

Brownwood came out of the gates quick with a touchdown on their first drive on a 60 yard screen pass run by AJ McCarty.

After that, the Lions didn’t look back and scored 33 points while blanking the Bulldogs on their way to their 5th win of the season.

Wylie goes on the road to face Wichita Falls Rider next week, while Brownwood matches up with Grand Oaks.