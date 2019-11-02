Wylie falls to Lubbock Cooper, 49-14

The Wylie Bulldogs fell at home in Week 10 to Lubbock Cooper 49-14.

The Bulldogs held their own in the opening quarter by responding to a Lubbock Cooper touchdown with a trick play of their own, a touchdown pass by Reed Hughes to Creed Cooper, to tie it a 7.

The teams would remain tied heading into the 2nd Quarter.

The wheels fell off for the Bulldogs quickly, allowing 28 unanswered points prior to the half to give Lubbock Cooper a commanding lead.

Lubbock Cooper would outscore Wylie 14-7 in the second half to hand the Bulldogs the loss.

Wylie falls to 1-3 in district play.

The Bulldogs close out the season on the road next week in Plainview.

