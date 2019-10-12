Wylie falls to W.F. Rider, 30-12

Both teams were held scoreless in the 1st Quarter.

The Bulldogs got on the board on a Balin Valentine 6-yard touchdown pass to Brodey Baker.

A low snap on the PAT led to a Rider return for two points to make it a 6-2 game.

After Wylie forced a turnover on a Garrett Graham interception, the Bulldogs would miss a 39-yard field goal.

Rider would then score 14 unanswered points to head into the half leadin 16-6.

In the 3rd Quarter, Rider added an addition 14 points on two touchdowns to blow the game open at 30-6.

In the 4th Quarter, Wylie got back on the board on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Valentine to Reed Hughes.

Wylie would go on to fall 30-12.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the season and have lost 18 consecutive games.

Wylie heads on the road to Wichita Falls next Thursday.