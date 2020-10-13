Wylie finding ways to stay prepared

The Wylie Bulldogs didn’t play last week and are not playing again this week because of cases of Covid-19 on the team.

However, just because they aren’t playing games and official football practice is no allowed, don’t expect the Bulldogs to be sitting around this week.

Head coach Clay Martin says there are still ways for his player to work without practicing football plays and wearing pads.

Martin said, “We’ll be getting kids back from time to time depending on when their close contact was. I think our team will continue to do things, whatever it takes, to stay prepared to play when they get a chance to play, again. That may entail some different looking things that we’ll do. I think we are going to make the most of this and treat it like an adversity, another obstacle that we have to overcome. We are going to do things that’ll help us prepare for when we do get a chance to play.”

Wylie opens District 3-5A Division II play next Friday at home against Plainview.