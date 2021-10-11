Wylie finds plenty to to be happy with in loss to W.F. Rider

The Wylie Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders in the district opener, but they ended up coming up short.

Head coach Clay Martin wanted to come away from Friday night’s game with a win, obviously, but he was happy with the way his team played.

He also anticipates that his team will continue to grow as the season continues down the back stretch.

Martin said, “We just have to do some things that we can control and be there, no question. I think everybody is still believing. Our record doesn’t show very well for us right now, but we’ve just got to keep plugging. These next district games are huge.”

Jaxon Lunsford said, “I think this is going to accelerate us because knowing we can compete with them and knowing we were that close is a really big motivator. They are a highly ranked team, and they are one of the best in our disdtrict, so knowing that we can compete with them is a really good feeling. It’s going to help motivate us.”

The Bulldogs get Week 8 off to an early start this week.

They visit the Wichita Falls Coyotes on Thursday night.

The Coyotes lost their district opener to Canyon Randall.