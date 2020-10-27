Wylie goes from three week shutdown to start of district play

The Wylie Bulldogs are finally getting ready for a game this week.

Covid-19 gave the Bulldogs and head coach Clay Martin an unexpected three week long open date.

Now it’s time to get to work, and they are getting back to work just in time for district play.

Teams usually like to ramp up to the games that count, Wylie doesn’t get that opportunity this time around.

They just have to hit the ground running.

Martin said, “I think the kids have handled it better than anybody else. They’ve done a great job of keeping things in perspective. They’ve had a lot of disappointments in the last few weeks, but they’ve come to work, and we’ve had some great practices, so I think they’ve done a great job of continuing to be excited but understanding that it was going to be a while before we played. There was some time early on where we were focusing on what we needed to improve, but for the last two weeks, the last week, I should say, and then this week has been preparation for Rider. We’ve built the game plan as we’ve gone along. I feel good about where we are, and we will continue to work on it this week.”

The first game of district is likely to be their toughest.

Wylie visits state-ranked Wichita Falls Rider.

Wylie is 2-0, and Rider is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district play.